the first single is ‘Solo’, from 24th September

Matteo Bocelli announces the release of his first single on his social networks, Alone (from Friday 24th September on all digital platforms). “Alone my first single, will be released on September 24th. I can’t wait to share it with you “, these are the words of the artist about his prioili. The news of the signing with the prestigious Capitol Records (legendary label that sees among its ranks artists such as Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, Sam Smith, Beck, Lewis Capaldi and Norah Jones) had already been made official by the same major, and for two years Matteo has been working on his first record project which will see the light in 2022.

Much of the world first heard Matthew in Fall on Me, the English / Italian song he co-wrote for Andrea Bocelli’s acclaimed 2018 album, Yup (which simultaneously reached # 1 on the American Billboard 200 and the UK’s official album chart, an absolute record for an Italian artist). The song has nearly 300 million global streams combined, it was the worldwide soundtrack of The Nutcracker and the Four Realms by Disney, and his video garnered over 92 million views.

