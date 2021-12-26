The first SMS in history sold at auction: value and message

In Paris, the auction gavel beats a lot of money. A record amount for the first SMS ever sent. A message of good luck that will now do really good.

Virtually every telephone offer, today, makes all-in on the Giga useful for internet browsing to be attractive. Nothing strange, since phones are fewer and fewer phones and more and more mini-computers within reach of your pocket. The original concept behind the mobile phone it is now almost a detail. As if the function of calling and receiving calls were something superfluous, almost in the background compared to the much more interesting function of connecting the whole world. Yet, although it may apparently be of little use, the same details continue to be found in the various promotions of the operators.

Minutes and SMS. Although, especially the latter, they are now a corollary of internet availability. And to think that, only until a few years ago, mobile messages were not only paid but also extremely in vogue. Only real means to communicate written information remotely. A historical moment that now seems to date back to a century ago, when neither WhatsApp nor other similar applications had yet seen the light. And the charm of the SMS has somehow remained unchanged, although the unlimited of the various offers are mostly destined to remain unused.

SMS, the first ever auctioned: how much was raised

The participants in the Neuilly-sur-Seine auction, just outside Paris, are well aware of this, where the very first SMS was sold for an incredible 107,000 euros. It is not known who the buyer was but it has already been clarified what he will do with the money he paid: will be donated to UNHCR charity, the UN Refugee Agency. Who knows if in 1992, when that message was sent, its author had already imagined that one day those few words would make so much money. Yes, because almost thirty years have passed since the sending of that SMS. And today, to be sold at auction, the text was transferred to a very modern non-fungible token (NFT), materialized on a digital frame with a certificate signed by Vodafone executive Nick Read.

READ ALSO >>> Wave of SMS from Poste Italiane: attention to detail that can escape

Yes, because it is Vodafone. It was 1992, in fact, when the programmer Neil Papworth made the cell phone of his colleague, Richard Jarvis, ring in the middle of a party he was attending. Nothing less than a corporate Christmas party. Not many words appeared on the man’s device. Only two in fact, but definitely fitting: “Merry Christmas”. Basically a wish for a Merry Christmas, the simplest message in the world, yet capable of entering history. In fact, it is a fundamental step in the history of communication, the first step in a technological development that, in a few years, will lead to experimenting with forms of sharing never seen before. The forerunner of all SMS, one of those innovations that allowed us to make our entry into the contemporary world. And now, that same auspicious message becomes an opportunity to do good. Power of Christmas … or of science?