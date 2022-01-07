the first solid-state batteries will be installed by the end of 2025

It has been talked about for years now, the future of the electric car will necessarily pass from the next generation of solid state batteries. This is a new concept of the structure of the battery pack, where the main element for the transmission of energy is represented by a solid conductor rather than a liquid, as is the case today in most lithium-ion accumulators. Toyota is perhaps one of the main car manufacturers engaged in the study and research of new solutions for the development of the batteries of the future and makes it known that, according to its forecasts, the first car equipped with this technology will arrive in 2025.

Toyota, the first solid-state battery applications since 2025

In a recent interview conducted by Autoline’s British colleagues, Gill Pratt the head of the Toyota Research Institute and the science department has said that the first Toyota vehicle to use this technology will, however, have a supporting internal combustion engine. This results in a ‘application on a hybrid vehicle or plug-in hybrid, or, in a remote hypothesis, on an electric car equipped with a gasoline range extender (rather unlikely). “The development process of the new batteries is proceeding according to plan, without particular delays and will find its first application by the end of 2025”Reiterates Gill Pratt.

Why a hybrid and not an electric?

Pratt himself admits that it is an “unintuitive” choice and yet, thinking about the huge cost of a new generation electric car, it would be unlikely to succeed and make a decent profit by increasing the price again due to a new generation battery. In essence, it would not be strategically and commercially viable to sell a more expensive new electric car than the competition. It is absolutely probable that now by 2025 the average price of electric cars will decrease, however Pratt believes “not enough to compensate for the price increase due to the solid state battery“.

There is also another reason Toyota intends to use hybrid cars as a test bed of sorts for new batteries. Due to their operating logic, the hybrid subjects the battery pack to several load-unload cycles, so as to monitor the efficiency that this solution can ensure over time. “The hybrid car will put a strain on the resistance of the new batteries, so as to update the components and evolve them. This way they will be ready for large-scale use on electric cars and hopefully at lower costs“.