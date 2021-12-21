The first spy photos of the heir of the Lamborghini Aventador

There Electric Lamborghini it will be done, this is official, as well as official the fact that it will be on the road by 2028. Before then in Sant’Agata the focus will be on electrification and by 2023 the entire range will be helped by electric motors, including the heir of the Lamborghini Aventador, flagship of the Bull and now close to retirement.

In its place will come a completely new model, which will keep the V12 naturally aspirated of the current model, but enriched by electrification. What kind? It is likely that the supercapacitor scheme brought to the debut by Sian will be maintained and updated, but there are no certainties.

What we do know is that under the heavy camouflage you see in the photos hides the heir of the Aventador, photographed for the first time ever during some tests near Sant’Agata Bolognese.

Not a simple forklift

In talking about it, the photographers who pinched it are quite sure to say that under the sheets there is not just any forklift, but a real one. production prototype. This means that the shapes we (don’t) see are the ones that one day will accompany the new Lamborghini flagship. And what will they be like?

You can see for yourself that describing them is almost impossible, but the general setting suggests a classic wedge shape, which from the first generation Countach accompanies practically every model released by Sant’Agata. But be careful because it will not be an Aventador with some updates: the bonnet seems to be lower than the wheel arches, remotely reminiscent of the Miura, the mother of all Lambos.

It is not clear then if the loose fabric on the roof is due to the wind or if it hides one snorkel. On the other hand, there does not seem to be any doubts about the doors, which they will keep the vertical opening which featured Aventador, Murcielago, Diablo and Countach. Then there are the exhausts, once again placed at the top, now with a hexagonal frame to enclose classic circular terminals.

Lightness goal

Like every Lamborghini, the heir to the Aventador will also focus on maximum weight reduction, focusing on light materials to make up the bodywork and chassis. An element that would exclude the adoption of a plug-in hybrid powertrain, efficient yes but much heavier than mild hybrid solutions. The fact remains that technical details have never been given and who knows how long we will remain in the dark.