«The first steps were a dream»: says Michel Roccati, who returned to walk after four years thanks to the electrodes

The best satisfaction? “In Lausanne after the surgery we went to the pub to celebrate. After two hours on their feet they were all tired. Everyone except me”. Michel Roccati, 30 years old, is happy: in December, later 4 years of paralysis, he returned to move his legs thanks to an electrode fixed to the spinal cord. “The first steps were a dream,” he says. Michel was paralyzed from the waist down due to an accident. “I believed it. I knew that I would succeed. But when I moved my legs for the first time he was crazy: I couldn’t even speak with emotion. I remained there, silent, watching the doctors and the people around me. I was back on the move », he tells today a The print. “I broke my back in several places. You have to resign yourself, the doctors told me. But I knew I would go back to walking », she adds in an interview with Republic. The “miracle” was possible thanks to a device created by a research group coordinated by the Polytechnic University of Lausanne (Epfl), in which our country also took part with Silvestro Micera, who works between Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa and Epfl. And the result is surprising: the 30-year-old from Montaldo Torinese started walking again in just one day.

Now – he says – he swims, the stairs are no longer an insurmountable obstacle, and his goal is to travel at least a kilometer in spring. The research program involved other volunteers with the aim of being able to restore the ability to move to those who have been paralyzed due to trauma to the spine. «This winter a friend invited me to ski. There were stairs in his house and he apologized. So I got up and started making them myself. They didn’t know about the surgery. They were all speechless », Roccati says. Faced with the desperate words of the doctors, he had remained silent. Overwhelmed by the weight of that diagnosis without appeal. But he didn’t give up. “I, who didn’t even know I had a bone marrow, started studying after the accident. I attended a conference for specialists where I met Grégoire Courtine of the Lausanne Polytechnic. I told him my story, I told him that I didn’t give up and I continued to train as much as I could, so as not to see all the muscle mass disappear. At first, however, they didn’t catch me. My injury was too serious. But I continued to insist and on December 5th they operated on me in Lausanne », he still tells Republic.

Now that chip in his back has given him back the ability to move. “I don’t always turn it on, a couple of hours a day. If I’m sitting in the office, in my company, I don’t keep it running. It is an electrode implanted in the back, which communicates via a wire with a pacemaker that I have in the abdomen, under the skin. In a pouch I keep the antenna, which is operated by a remote control that I use to activate the muscles of both legs every time I take a step. No, it’s not complicated. After a while it is automatic. On a tablet I have the programs for various activities, from swimming to the gym », says the 30-year-old from Turin. And a lot of training, he assures him, is not a problem. «At the beginning you work in the laboratory, there is a harness that holds you to lighten the weight of the body. We proceed step by step. Not only do I no longer use the harness, but I put ten kilos on me to train ».

The voluntary command of the patient, explains the Corriere della Sera, uses a tablet that has the function of “brain” that stimulates movement. The intent is to arrive at a “bypass” wireless able to collect electrical impulses in the brain and send them to a chip located in the spinal cord, effectively avoiding spinal injury. The experiment was successful on two macaques in 2016. “This technology is not a cure for spinal injuries and is still too complicated to be used in everyday life, but it is a fundamental step in improving people’s quality of life. », Explains Gregoire Courtine as reported by the Courier service.

The news went around the world and international newspapers. The device helped all three patients to stand up within hours of the operation, recalls Guardian, but their performance improved after three to four months of training. “At first the result was not perfect right away, but they were able to train immediately to have a smoother gait,” explains Jocelyne Bloch, neurosurgeon at the University Hospital of Lausanne.

A video made by Bbc shows Michel Roccati taking a few steps.

