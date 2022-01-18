The first stoneware tile to be used for thermal insulation was patented in Palagano

A few months ago in the Modena district was born the insulating material cladding on which to insert a porcelain stoneware tile. This is Isoclip, that is the covering of the house facade which guarantees, together with the thermal and acoustic insulation, the beauty of the external walls thanks to the laying of the slabs with the look desired by the client. This is the patented solution that PFM has arrived at, the company from Palagano in the province of Modena that has been working for 25 years at the service of companies that produce ceramic materials, facing a double bet: being entrepreneurs in the mountains, innovating.

“The company numbers and the new solutions that have matured from our experience say that working effectively in the highlands is possible,” he says. Fabrizio Morini (in the photo, with the product applied to the facade of their headquarters in Palagano behind them), which together with the partners Filippo Perini and Ermanno Facchini gave life to the company. PFM today has 50 employees and a turnover of 5 million, has a branch in Sassuolo (Mo), the Italian capital of ceramics, and has patented this product entirely conceived, developed and produced in the company.

In years in which attention to thermal insulation – the “coat” for homes – has grown steadily and the solutions to achieve it today are also supported through the Superbonus 110% and Bonus facades, PFM’s Isoclip is the cutting-edge answer to ensure thermal and acoustic insulation, without sacrificing beauty and comfort.

«Like a ventilated façade – explains Morini -, our product allows you to lay customizable porcelain stoneware slabs with shorter production times than with a normal external insulation system. It guarantees insulation and lasts over time, without the need for any maintenance ». Specifically, together with the glue, four shaped mechanical anchors fix the porcelain stoneware slab to the EPS insulating panel and at the same time to the building, so as to support all the stresses to which the coating is subjected over time.

The Isoclip system is ready for use. PFM directly delivers the slabs with the selected tiles assembled to the EPS insulation panel, for quick assembly – in 24/36 hours -, even on the facades of the most imposing buildings, often without resorting to scaffolding or scaffolding. with this new solution it is aimed at a very wide audience, because it communicates with designers, retailers, condominium administrators, companies and general contractors and, of course, also with private individuals.

Lapping, satin finishing, grinding and the production of sub-formats of ceramic materials are the historical processes of the company, which reaches a productivity of 8 thousand square meters per day in its highly automated factories, with four production lines, also with waterjet cutting. PFM also produces self-laying and raised floors, special pieces and technical engravings, as well as the application of mats and reinforcing nets.