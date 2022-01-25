The first store to buy Bitcoins opens in Lisbon

BitBase expands

Currently the company it has 25 stores located in 15 different Spanish cities and 69 Bitcoin ATMs located throughout Spain; thus resulting in the market leader at national level and 4th in the ranking at European level.

BitBase has therefore decided to broaden its horizons opening a shop also in Portugal precisely in Lisbon, but, according to rumors, the company is also planning a second opening further north of the country, in Porto.

How to buy Bitcoin in the Lisbon shop

The inauguration of the physical store took place yesterday, Monday 24 January.

The shop has an ATM inside, to buy / sell bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and qualified personnel ready to guide its customers to take their first steps in the world of crypto.

The process is very simple. All the user has to do is insert the banknotes into the ATM portal, approach the QR code of your wallet and be guided by the experts during the transaction.

For some types of tokens it will instead be necessary to work on a PC, always supported by highly qualified personnel who will simplify the user experience.

Limits and fees

However, the service has a cost, in fact at the time of purchase the user will also have to pay the payment of some fees.

The commissions vary according to the amount that you decide to purchase, in fact we can summarize them as follows:

If less than 1000 euros are bought (or sold), the fees will correspond to 10%

If the buyer decides to buy (or sell) cryptocurrencies for a value ranging from 1000 to 2500 euros, the commission will be 8%

If the customer decides to carry out an operation that exceeds 2500 euros, he will have to face slightly lower fees, these will in fact correspond to 5%.

Another important aspect to shed light on are the limits in terms of amount without ID card.

By virtue of the anti-money laundering law, the user has the possibility to carry out transactions without providing their documents only if they remain under the 1000 euro ceiling daily, for a maximum of 10k per month.

The Portugal it therefore proves to be increasingly crypto friendly.