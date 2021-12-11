the first super-g of St. Moritz and the numbers of … truth

With the weather threatening in the Engadine, the second World Cup super-g is scheduled for Saturday (10.30 am, marking the norge), with the rider from Bergamo in red who will have to “respond” to the great rivals. Lots of blue at the start, with Marsaglia opening the race like in Lake Louise. The complete startlist.

Six days after Lake Louise and Sofia Goggia’s third masterpiece in the series, it is again super-g time for the Women’s World Cup, which will try to stage two appointments of the discipline in that of Sankt Moritz, as it did not succeed. last year due to adverse weather conditions.

And certainly the eve was not ideal, with snow and fog to “season” the menu, even if the forecasts have slightly improved for the first challenge on the Corviglia, on Saturday with the start scheduled at 10.30 (Sunday the encore, at the same time, all live on TV on Eurosport 1 and Rai Sport). Fingers crossed that there can be a race and above all it is regular, there is really a lot of interest around this appointment from many points of view, first of all for the comparison at the top of a general classification that could become very interesting.

The startlist of this super-g number 1 in the Engadine sees Francesca Marsaglia forced, in fact, again to the first bib as in Lake Louise, from tenth of the WCSL due to the absence of Ester Ledecka (who is thinking of snowboarding in recent weeks ), to which is obviously also added that of Petra Vlhova.

On the Norwegian design track, for the Roman of origin it will clearly be very complicated if we also add the decidedly particular morphology of this track; 5 are the blues in the top 10 of odd numbers, with Elena Curtoni who was able to choose the penultimate and found herself on 3, while Federica Brignone voluntarily opted for 5 and will slightly precede Johnson and especially Lara Gut-Behrami, with his usual n ° 7.

Mikaela Shiffrin fished well (between 11th and 20th in the WCSL), who will start with the 8th between the two Swiss, given that Corinne Suter has chosen the 9. The return of Marta Bassino in super-g will take place with the n ° 11, after Puchner (first podium in the specialty in Lake Louise, but here the technical context is completely different even if the Austrian triumphed in Sankt Moritz in the downhill at the 2016 finals) and before Worley and Tippler, very dangerous with 13.

And then again Austria with Haaser and Schmidhofer (world champion here in 2017 in super-g), Mowinckel with 16 and here is Sofia Goggia’s red bib, at the start with 17 to look for the fourth consecutive pearl in speed and an encore in ‘ last edition of the super-g in Engadine 2019, when Fede Brignone burned by a cent.

We will see Michelle Gisin in speed, with 18, compatriot Wendy Holdener instead will have 20 but also pay attention to other Swiss like Haehlen and Flury, respectively starting with 28 and 29, but also to Siebenhofer with 32 and Huetter with 35. Among them, Nicol Delago will come out of the gate with 24, then the blue patrol will be completed with Roberta Melesi, 38, Karoline Pichler with 42 and Nadia Delago with 46.

A total of 56 athletes will be at the start, with Estelle Alphand (2nd and 4th in the European Cup in Zinal on Thursday) penultimate starting before Jacqueline Wiles.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL STARTLIST

SUPER-G FEMALE – SANKT MORITZ

Startlist: 1 Marsaglia, 2 Nufer, 3 Curtoni, 4 Scheyer, 5 Brignone, 6 Johnson, 7 Gut-Behrami, 8 Shiffrin, 9 C. Suter, 10 Puchner, 11 Bassino, 12 Worley, 13 Tippler, 14 Haaser, 15 Schmidhofer, 16 Mowinckel, 17 Goggia, 18 Gisin, 19 Gagnon, 20 Holdener, 24 Nicol Delago, 38 Melesi, 42 Pichler, 46 Nadia Delago.