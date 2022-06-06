The first superhero of Muslim origin

As advertised, Mrs Marvell It was shaping up to be the second Disney+ series premiere of 2022.

marvel studios Fans are surprised with the release of the first trailer for this series that introduces us to a new superheroine in the MCU, Kamala Khan, better known as Mrs. Marvel.

This is your new bet perfectionPlayed by the young actress Iman Fellaini, a young woman with powers who becomes a heroine following in the footsteps of her beloved Captain Marvel.

Miss Marvel will only be the first movie

This story will follow Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) from the second movie, The Marvels. In 2020, in the midst of the pandemic, Marvel Studios released the first images of Ms. Marvel, adding to the excitement of fans. The latter, already involved in the next release of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, will find the second half of 2022 truly unmissable!

Since then, only sketches and some official promotional merchandise of the new series have been seen, but no other details have been seen. Now the study shows the potential of Kamala and part of the plot in first trailer Of the story that we will see in the middle of this year.

trailer content

The trailer shows how this teenager has to come to terms with her days at school, especially since her classmates see her as a “weird” fan of Captain Marvel.

Kamala constantly dreams of being a hero like Carol and it seems that Your dreams will come true. This young Pakistani-American woman finds a strange bracelet that gives her cosmic powers, in addition to giving her strength and agility, it helps her accentuate her limbs and even make them bigger, for example, modifying her body to beat up bad guys.

Who is the character of Ms. Marvel?

For starters, Ms. Marvel came out in 2013, created by Sana Amanat, Stephen Walker, J. Kamala is always into comedy. pakistani american teenager Who lives in New Jersey, but discovers that he is inhuman and has polymorphic powers, that is, he has incredible flexibility, he can change his size and the size of his body parts.

The character has been a fan favorite since her introduction and with the announcement of her series, excitement has reached the stars. The main difference from the comics is that the powers of the characters in the series do not have the same origin and this makes it more than interesting to see where Marvel Studios will tie the story to the Marvel multiverse.

Many suggest that it may also be related to the Eternals. Mrs. Marvel will be the second series this year, after Moon Knight and Kamala hit the villains starting June 8.