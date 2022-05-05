The first suspect in the Bucha massacre claims that he is not related to the Russian army – Prensa Libre

The Ukrainian government has accused Russia that its army perpetuated several of the murders, executions, torture and rapes that were found in the small town northwest of kyiv.

The city of Bucha, located in the capital of Ukraine, has become a scene of terror and tragedy given the countless reports reporting “massacres” and “war crimes” against citizens by the Russian army.

On May 2, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Irina Venediktova, made a statement on her social networks where claimed that the government had found the main suspect of perpetuating several of the crimes that they provoked in the city of Bucha.

“The prime suspect in the Bucha murders, Commander of the Russian National Guard Serhiy Kolotseihas been identified”, were the statements of the prosecutor.

According to statements by the attorney general’s office, Kolotsei had murdered four men and tortured a civilian at a mock execution on March 18.. “After perpetuating the horrible crimes in Bucha, he also sent looted goods to Ulyanovsk.”

The first suspect in Bucha murders, the commander of the Russian National Guard, Serhiy Kolotsei, has been identified. Police established that on March 18, he killed four unarmed men and later tortured and subjected a civilian to mock execution.1/2#RussianWarCrimes pic.twitter.com/zbCey90VlE — Iryna Venediktova (@VenediktovaIV) May 2, 2022

However, Kolotsei has declared that same day that he was not implicated in the massacres that occurred in Bucha, also assuring that he has not served the Russian army.

“I don’t serve in the Russian National Guard, are they crazy?“, said the man in a statement to the Telegram channel “Mozhem obiasnit”, which was born from the “Open Media” research project.

According to his statements to various Russian media, he currently lives in Belarus, does not hold Russian citizenship and has not set foot on Ukrainian territory for a long time.

As a result of the photographs that accompanied the statement from the attorney general, Kolotsei he claimed he was at a shipping office. but he had no relationship with the military that were in the place.

Zerkalo, an independent media outlet in Belarus, has launched an investigation into Kolotsei’s background. To achieve this, they interviewed his family and close friends..

They struck up conversations with neighbors and witnesses who claimed to know Kolotsei, stating that he had never had interaction with the Russian militaryand did not establish a relationship with the security forces of both Russia and Belarus.