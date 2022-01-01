Health

the first symptoms that occur are common to many people

The first symptoms of cancer appear long before diagnosis and in a way common to many people. Let’s see what they are.

ache
Pain (from Pixabay)

Although research, medicine and science have made great strides in recent years, unfortunately the tumor, or the cancer, remains the leading cause of death in the world. People find themselves fighting with aggressive forms, which leave no way out, with weaker forms that perhaps can be cured, but it is still a very delicate and difficult area.

There are some risk factors, of course, but diagnosis is not always that easy and in many cases it is delayed. THE symptoms they can be confused with other things such as minor ailments, some types of cancer, moreover, the most lethal ones, know how to stay silent for some time, until it is too late.

Recent research has shown that even before the diagnosis, in reality, the first symptoms of cancer they are evident in a great many people. We see below all the details of this study.

Early Cancer Symptoms: What They Are

stomach ache
(adobe photo)

The study we are talking about was published in Journal of Public Health and the research team found that there are common early symptoms in the case of the disease. These symptoms concern the digestive system and thus manifest themselves with stomach pain, abdominal pain, bloating, reflux, nausea and vomiting. It often happens that there are changes in bowel habit and blood in the stool.

All of this has been seen in more than 15,000 patients who have since been diagnosed with cancer. In light of these common very first symptoms of the disease, it is advisable never to underestimate such a problem and ask for investigations. Your general practitioner will be able to guide you in the best possible way. Preventive checks are essential, a diagnosis made just at the beginning can save lives.

These symptoms can be mistaken for a time when you have eaten too much and tend to underestimate them. For this reason, many people realize they have cancer too late. Health is essential, try to listen to your body and if something is wrong, even if it may seem trivial to you, do not hesitate to contact your doctor.

