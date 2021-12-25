The first synopsis of the movie “Black Adam”

Among the films that fans await with greater interest there is certainly Black Adam, character of the DC Comics. And in these last days of 2022 Warner Bros., the studio that deals with the production and distribution of the film, has published the first official synopsis of the film it will see Dwayne Johnson as a very different superhero from what readers and viewers have been accustomed to.

The plot

“Nearly 5,000 years after he is bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and imprisoned just as quickly – Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) is freed from his earthly grave, ready to unleash his unique form of justice in the modern world.”

The cast

Black Adam is directed by the director Jaume Collet-Serra, the same behind the camera of Jungle Cruise where Dwayne Johnson was always the protagonist. Also in the cast are Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi as Adrianna Tomaz and Marwan Kenzari, James Cusati-Moyer, Bodhi Sabongui and Uli Latukefu in roles not yet revealed.