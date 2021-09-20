the first take of the Netflix movie with Ryan Gosling [foto]

Filming begins for The Gray Man, one of the upcoming Netflix movies. The film is an action / thriller starring Ryan Gosling, photographed in the first scenes, Chris Evans and other well-known stars.

A few days ago, Netflix announced the arrival of The Gray Man. The film is a action / thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, flanked by a rich cast of stars and directed by the Russo brothers. A few hours ago, the production announced the start of shooting this film. This is confirmed by images showing one of the performers on the set.

The Gray Man, Ryan Gosling on the set

The streaming giant managed to obtain the rights to The Gray Man. This film adds to the rich catalog of original titles and is one of the most expensive purchases made by the platform to date. However, filming for this new spy thriller has begun, under the direction of the well-known brothers Anthony and Joe Russo. The two directors, known primarily for their Marvel films, are a Los Angeles.

In California, the cast of this feature film will perform the various scenes, made of chases and incredible stunts. Two days ago, the showrunners posted the photo of the first take. The shot came through their official Instagram profile and confirmed the start of filming.

In the last few hours, however, other photos have captured the attention. We are talking about the images of one of the protagonists of The Gray Man on the set. Ryan Gosling was spotted in one of the locations, wearing an elegant gray tuxedo. Filming is currently underway in Los Angeles. Thereafter, they should head east once they wrap up in LA in late April.

A spy thriller in the wake of James Bond

The Russo Brothers, who are in charge of directing The Gray Man, they said they have big plans for this new Netflix movie. The film is an interesting spy thriller, which follows the events of a Secret Agent. This first detail immediately makes us think of the famous film saga of James Bond. In particular, the directors have confirmed that they are inspired by the chapter entitled Casino Royal of the franchise, for the direction of this feature film. In addition to the well-known Ryan Golings, in the cast of this new film there are: Chris Evans, Ana de Arma, Regé Jean Page – well-known protagonist of Bridgerton – and many others.