The first thing Stephen Curry did when he saw Draymond Green after the expulsion in the Playoffs

As soon as the Golden State Warriors’ victory against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 NBA Playoffs ended, Stephen Curry did something unexpected when he saw Draymond Green after the expulsion in the Postseason.

It is no exaggeration to state that Draymond Green jeopardized the victory of Golden State Warriors at Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the semifinals of NBA Playoffs 2022. The importance of partner Stephen Curry it is such that the Dubs won without the power forward 19 games and lost 17 in the 2021-22 regular season.

At the end of the second quarter between Warriors and Grizzlies, Green tried to give Brandon Clarke a cover, but ended up impacting the Grizzlies player’s physique twice. The referees analyzed the foul, Draymond did not expect the worst, but he ended up expelled for flagrant foul 2.

The broadcast cameras focused on the face of Stephen Curry, who could not hide the curious reaction to Draymond Green’s ejection. It was time to suffer and everything Golden State Warriors took on the challenge of stopping Ja Morant and company.

With a clutch defensive play by Curry on Morant that was the key to the Warriors’ 117-116 point victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, the moment of the meeting between Stephen and Green It came after Draymond’s controversial expulsion in the 2022 NBA Postseason.

The first thing Curry did when he saw Green after the expulsion in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

Draymond Green waited for all his teammates in the tunnel that led to the Golden State Warriors locker room after the victory in Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies and when Stephen Curry saw him after the expulsion, the first thing he did was hug him, last a couple of seconds as a symbol of support and greet him with a handshake that showed the satisfaction of having fulfilled his duty.