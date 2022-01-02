the first thing you see in the image reveals how you cope with a state of stress

Oleg Shuplyak’s paintings with optical illusions as protagonists have become the source of different interpretations, offering the inspiration for more than one psychological test. The famous Ukrainian architect, who has long been dedicated to teaching drawing and painting, began to approach painting in the school of his native village, the small Ukrainian town of Berezhany. The artist uses a very unusual execution technique: he not only tries to create an illusion but skillfully combines several paintings into one.

Optical illusions of the talented Ukrainian artist are characterized by a kind of distortion of subjects of his paintings, which open to different readings: our brain perceives things represented in a different way from how they are actually drawn. The works of Oleg Shuplyak may not always be understood immediately, after a more careful observation everything acquires the right understanding.

Psychological test: what is the first thing you see in the image

Psychologists used a work by the Ukrainian artist to formulate a psychological test that allows them to understand how the subject copes with stressful situations. Based on the first interpretation of the image, it is possible to detect this aspect. After observing the image, answer if you have seen: a person, a fist, a stone.

A person

If the first thing you see is a person with their head bowed and arms crossed, it means that in stressful situations more often you try to close yourself off and run away from problems, thinking that they will go away on their own. In some situations, this attitude can work, but it isn’t always the case. When you feel insecure, you should talk about your problems with loved ones.

A fist

A punch means that you always try not to panic and immediately do everything to get rid of your bad state. Be careful: being overly emotional and hyperactive can hurt you and make the situation worse, it would be better to try to think more rationally.

A stone

If your response to the psychological test is a stone, this element is a sign of cold blood and clarity. This reveals to you that you are adamant and know how to find a way out in any situation, because you demonstrate great fortitude and decision-making skills.

