the first tokens based on the Solana blockchain arrive

After cryptocurrencies made slight improvements over the past weekend, today is Solana to suffer a positive rebound on the market, reaching a solid + 17% in the last few hours and exceeding the threshold of $ 100 in value, at least according to the data published on Coinbase.

The sudden improvement of SOL depends on the listing on Coinbase of two tokens based on the Solana blockchain, namely ORCA and FIDA, two cryptocurrencies created for the decentralized exchanges of Orca and Bonfida respectively. The arrival of the two tokens on Coinbase is, in its own way, a historic moment, since it is the first time that non-Ethereum-based tokens are listed on the platform.

Until the last few hours, in fact, Coinbase only accepted tokens based on the Ethereum blockchain or cryptocurrencies native to their own blockchain, such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL). Conversely, both ORCA and FIDA are based on the Solana blockchain.

The listing of the two tokens on Coinbase showed the platform’s trust in the Solana blockchainand immediately impacted the cryptocurrency market, which saw a rapid increase in investment, until the currency touched the 106 Dollars of value. Less than 24 hours ago, Solana was worth about $ 90.

The news, however, comes later a prolonged period of Solana’s decline, and cryptocurrencies in general, which lasted throughout the month of January. For example, at the beginning of 2022 the SOL token was worth over $ 175, much higher than it is today, but it is collapsed to $ 88 in a matter of weeks due to the broader market crisis, which also affected Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, Solana’s potential has also been recognized by the Bank of America, which has spoken of its blockchain as a “VISA of the future”.