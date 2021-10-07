the first trailer could arrive soon

Doctor Strange 2 arrives in Italian cinemas on March 23, 2022

Doctor Strange 2 (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) is the new feature film, part of the Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, directed by Sam Raimi (The House, Drag Me to Hell) formerly director of the first, iconic trilogy of Spider-Man. The work brings, once again to the big screen, one of the most powerful superheroes de The House of Ideas that is to say Doctor Strange who in this film will collide with horrific forces, having made an appearance within Spider-Man: No Way Home as a mentor to Peter Parker (Tom Holland), after the departure of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.).

I hear Doctor Strange 2 trailer in December – Daniel Richtman #BlackLivesMatter (@DanielRPK) October 7, 2021

Either way, we still know very little about Doctor Strange 2 except that it will actually be the first title Marvel Studios with an almost adult rating, bringing it closer to a real horror. It seems that, finally, we have in our hands the arrival date of the trailer of the film that would allow us to know a little more about the plot, the characters and the actual content of the film. To announce the possible month of the release of the movie, the well-known Disney insider Daniel Richtman on his personal profile Twitter (via ComicBook), which many times has hit its predictions in full.

Doctor Strange 2 is obviously produced by Marvel Studios with a screenplay edited by Michael Waldron And Jade Halley Barlett. The cast, on the other hand, sees the presence, as well as the aforementioned actor, of Rachel McAdams in the role of Dr. Christine Palmer, Elizabeth Olsen which lends its face to Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Chiwetel Ejiofor in the part of I bite, Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez in the role of America Chavez and many more. At the moment we know that the realization will arrive in Italian cinemas on March 23, 2022 and we can’t wait to discover new information about this interesting and disturbing feature film.

