The first trailer for the I Am Groot series is incredibly cute

A first trailer for the I Am Groot series. See you on August 10.

Disney has decided to multiply the series and films around its Marvel licenses. This involves creations with very large budgets, of course, but also other, more modest ones, which are nonetheless not lacking in interest. This is certainly the case with I Am Groot, an animated series around the character of the same name discovered in Guardians of the Galaxy. And the least we can say is that this series promises to be the cutest.

Before the big launch of the said series which will take place on August 10, Marvel has shared the very first trailer for its series I Am Groot. The American giant took advantage of the San Diego Comic-Con to reveal these few adorable seconds, in which we can discover a Groot in his usual escapades. In particular, we see the small humanoid tree dancing and trying on new outfits. Groot even finds himself at one point caught in a fight against an army of aliens smaller than himself. His solution to defuse the conflict? A fart. Simple but effective.

American Adventure Time host Kirsten Lepore wrote and directed I Am Goot, with none other than Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn serving as executive producer. And Vin Diesel is back as Groot’s voice actor. For the little information, know that the series takes place before the events of the very recent Thor: Love and Thunder. The five episodes of this cute series will be available on the Disney+ platform on August 10. According to ComicBook.com, I Am Groot will be entitled to five additional episodes later.