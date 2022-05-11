The first trailer for “The Way of Water”, the sequel to the successful film, had a record number of views on social networks

“Avatar” It was one of the most innovative films of recent years. Its incredible visual effects and brilliant direction from the successful james cameronturned this film released in 2009 in the highest grossing in history, even after a brief appearance of “Avengers Endgame”, which managed to raise almost 3 billion dollars and took this place away from him for about two years.

And now, more than ten years after its premiere, fans of the film were waiting to find out if the sequel to this successful production will be delayed again, since its premiere was planned for december 2021but due to the health emergency caused by the coronavirus had to be postponed until end of 2022.

however, Disney cleared up the rumors and in the middle of the Cinema Con presented several novelties regarding this long-awaited film. First of all, it was confirmed that the second film in the saga will be called Avatar: The Way of Water. In addition, its first trailer would be seen in the functions of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and a few days later it will arrive Internet.

Now it is known that the first trailer of the long-awaited film, released just a couple of days ago, had 148.6 million views in just 24 hoursmore than every recent film in the saga of “Star Wars”.

On “Avatar: The Way of Water”its manager, james cameron indicated that it is filmed with state-of-the-art technology, the 3D “best resolution” and ones “more realistic visual effects”.

Check HERE the best movie premieres in your city

“I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, highest resolution, and most immersive 3D available. And I think we succeeded.” assured the filmmaker in a recorded message from New Zealandwhere he is finalizing the launch details.





It should be remembered that Disney has budgeted brand new Avatar 2 the December 16, 2022, Avatar 3 the December 20, 2024, avatar 4 the December 18, 2016 and finally, the fifth and final film in the saga would hit theaters on December 22, 2028all being the budgeted dates of its premiere in USA. The first Avatar film achieved an incredible gross of 2.78 billion dollars and by 10 years remained as the highest grossing film in history, until in 2019 was overtaken by “Avengers Endgame” which made 2.8 billion dollars worldwide.

The distribution of this new installment of “Avatar” will again have Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington as protagonists, who will repeat their roles as Neytiri and Jake Sully. Also, it has been confirmed that for this sequel, james cameron will direct Hollywood stars like Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Giovanni Ribisi and Oona Chaplin.