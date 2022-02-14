the first trailer is also coming

The King of Rock is about to return thanks to the Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler. And just in these hours the director Baz Luhrmann shared a new teaser of the filmpromising a full trailer in the coming days.

If you love biopics and are passionate about music, you can’t miss the next big meeting between these two elements: the Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

In production for some time now, and blocked several times due to the pandemic, the film will see the actor among its protagonists Austin Butler, interpreter of the titular character; Tom Hanks, as Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis’ manager; Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, the singer’s wife; and many other stars, such as Kodi Smit-McPhee, David Wenham, Luke Bracey, Dacre Montgomery and Xavier Samuel.

So far we had only been able to take a look at a very short Elvis teaser, and today Baz Luhrmann himself shared a second one on Instagram (you can find the post at the bottom of the news), also anticipating thearrival of a first official trailer for Thursday 17 February.

At the moment the expected release date for the film in the United States is June 24, 2022, but we await news on this for our country.