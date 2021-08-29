The first trailer of ‘A Journal for Jordan’ directed by Denzel Washington

It just got released the first trailer of the romantic drama A Journal for Jordan, directed by actor and director Denzel Washington, in which Michael B. Jordan plays a soldier father.

The film is based on memories A Journal for Jordan: A Story of Love and Honor by Dana Canedy, which the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist published in 2008.

History

The film tells the story of Canedy’s companion, Sergeant Charles Monroe King, played by Jordan. While he is overseas on a mission, the man writes a diary to his newborn son Jordan. King died in Iraq in 2006, when the baby was only seven months old. The actress Chanté Adams, plays Canedy, who, after the death of her son’s father, decides to collect the letters that the man had written to his son in a book.

Virgil Williams, already nominated for an Oscar for Best Non-Original Screenplay of the Historical Drama Mudbound in 2018, signs the screenplay for the film. Denzel Washington, on the other hand, directs and produces the film with Jordan and his production company Outlier Society. Other producers include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch. Ange Giannetti oversees the work for Sony Pictures.

The film hits theaters at Christmas.

A Journal for Jordan: Denzel Washington’s film release date announced