The First Trailer Of The Film Is Leaked — We Are Not Ñoños

After seeing the official images, the first trailer for Avatar 2, the sequel to the James Cameron saga, has been leaked.

The trailer was leaked in the middle of the premiere of Doctor Strange: Into the Multiverse of Madness, in the small clip you can see the return to Pandora, with a great emphasis on water, we can see the Na’vi tribe having contact with Marine species. A few seconds later, a construction can be seen between the tribe and the humans, who apparently will face each other again.

This first look does not give much information about the plot, but it is known that it will be directed by James Cameron and starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet, and will be set in the aquatic world of the Na ‘vi, ten years after the events of the first installment.

But this film comes hand in hand with four other sequels, which will be released between 2022 and 2028. An Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora video game is also in preparation for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, which should arrive this year hand in hand from Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment, the creators of The Division.

Avatar 2 is expected: the sense of water premieres on December 16 this year.

Avatar 2 Leaked Trailer: