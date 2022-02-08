The first trailer of the series with Amanda Seyfried as Elizabeth Holmes

The drama, which will tell the story of the disgraced entrepreneur and the company that promised miracles, Theranos, will arrive in the United States in March and in Italy soon on Disney +.

The one of Elizabeth Holmes and his billion dollar company, Theranos that promised miraculous technology for fast and minimally invasive blood tests just for you to turn out to be a flop, is a story that has shocked America, not to mention the whole world. It will be retraced in the miniseries The Dropoutcoming March 3 in the United States on Hulu and soon in Italy on Disney +. Just Hulu has released the first trailer in which we see Amanda Seyfried to immerse herself completely in the role of Elizabeth Holmes, an entrepreneur who is as daring as she is conditioned by delusions of grandeur.

The story behind The Dropout

Elizabeth Holmes at just 19 years old, in 2003, left the prestigious Stanford University (hence the title of the series The Dropout, “The Withdrawal”) and founded the (supposedly) revolutionary Theranos society. In just a few years, it was worth around 10 billion dollars, the company – which promised to develop state-of-the-art technologies in the health sector such as minimally invasive and more precise blood tests starting from a single drop of blood – made Holmes famous in the United States and attracted dozens of entrepreneurs. But, it was suddenly discovered that the technologies developed by the company were not based on science and that many of the claims that Holmes’ fiancé and Theranos CEO and chief operating officer Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani (played in the series by Naveen Andrews, which you see along with Seyfried in the photo above) made the investors false. Accused of telematic fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud, Elizabeth Holmes has faced a trial (the verdict of which we do not reveal here for reasons of spoilers, but you can do an easy search on the web to find out where this story has gone).

The plot and cast of The Dropout

The Hulu miniseries, which is inspired by the ABC News podcast of the same name and sees the showrunner at the helm Elizabeth Meriwether (former creator of New Girl and in this project also executive producer along with Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn) will tell the whole story: a story about money, romance, tragedy and deception. “Together, we are making healthcare accessible to everyone in this country,” Elizabeth Holmes says in the trailer you see above. In the clip of her we also see her practicing to convince investors that Theranos’ promises were still possible and turning in the mirror simulating a deep voice with the aim of being more convincing. The cast also includes Stephen Fry, William H. Macy, Maurie Metcalf And Sam Waterston.

