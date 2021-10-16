The first trailer shows the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck’s Batman!

As promised by director Andy Muschietti just a few days ago, the highly anticipated cinecomic DC Films The Flash debuted at the DC FanDome with the first official trailer, which as usual we propose in the article.

Produced by DC Films, The Disco Factory and Double Dream and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the film represents the twelfth film in the DC Extended Universe and was directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Christina Hodson, former author of Birds of Prey (and Harley Quinn’s phantasmagoric rebirth). In the cast, in addition to the return of Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash after the recent Justice League of Zack Snyder, also those of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who reprise the role of their respective Batman. Also, the emerging actress Sasha Calle will be Supergirl and Kiersey Clemons will be Iris West.

The film, as anticipated by the promotional video, will tell the attempt of the scarlet superhero to use his powers as a sprinter to travel back in time in order to prevent the murder of his mother: however, this will lead to unwanted consequences, with Flash that will find himself catapulted into the Multiverse. As seen from the trailer, there will also be two Flashes (or at least two Flashes). An opera with a very long gestation (development of a first Flash-based film began as early as 2004, with more screenwriters and directors following one another on a regular basis starting in 2014, the year after which it was reconsidered as part of the DCEU), Flash wrapped filming in October 2021.

Loading... Advertisements

The release date is set for November 4, 2022.