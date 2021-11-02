the first triple IGO in the world!

You read that right! Three drops on three different platforms, all at the same time.

The very first triple Initial Game Offering (IGO) is currently underway, taking place simultaneously on Binance NFT, CyBall and GuildFi.

CyBall, an NFT-based football-themed game where users can collect, trade and mentor CyBloc, has worked hard in partnership with Binance and GuildFi to organize and launch this long-awaited event. The CyBall team is grateful to its partners, and proud to be one of the first gaming projects to launch an IGO on Binance NFT and GuildFi.

Binance NFT only recently introduced the IGO concept, on the occasion of the market launch of a very promising video game. NFTs are revolutionizing the world of gaming: the CyBall team is confident that IGOs ​​will become the new standard in the industry for presenting great games to a wider audience.

As part of the triple IGO, CyBall’s Genesis Packs will be listed on their Genesis Site, Binance’s NFT marketplace and GuildFi’s NFT platform. Each Genesis Pack will be redeemable for a single Genesis CyBloc NFT, approximately one week after the IGO.

Note: The release previously stated that each Pack would contain three CyBloc NFTs. This information is incorrect, the modalities have been revised in preparation for the triple IGO. For more information, please visit the CyBall Medium page.

All three platforms will coordinate to launch the NFTs at the same time, so as to create a fair quote and allow easy access by the public: users from different communities will be able to get their hands on the Packs using the platforms they prefer.

CyBall has entered into strategic partnerships with Coin98, Yield Guild Games (YGG), Ninja Traders, Ancient8, Good Games Guild (GGG), Merit Circle and GuildFi and many more to not only ensure the successful launch, but also to shape the future. of the play-to-earn video game and bring this phenomenon to the masses.

“A very fun game, with a vibrant community and a well-built economy. But above all it seems to be a fun and exciting experience.“- Marco van den Heuvel, CEO and Co-founder of Merit Circle

“CyBall is an interesting fusion of Football Manager and Pokémon, with four different game modes to appeal to both casual and competitive users. It features a fun game flow and play-to-earn mechanics that offer players multiple ways to earn.“- Jeff Holmberg, Head of Investments at YGG

Public interest in the game has grown rapidly in recent months, reaching important goals in NFT-based video games with the announcement of the triple IGO and demonstrating the great progress made in the gaming market. game finance (GameFi). CyBall believes that the triple IGO will ensure that their CyBloc Genesis will end up in the hands not only of NFT enthusiasts, but also of community members and users who are eagerly awaiting the launch of the game.

“The CyBall team would like to invite everyone to take part in this historic event. We will announce the exact date of the triple IGO very soon and share more details about the event.“- CyBall Team

Stay tuned, buckle up and enjoy this extraordinary journey. Congratulations to CyBall, Binance NFT and GuildFi on this incredible success.

About Binance NFT

Binance NFT, Binance’s official NFT marketplace, offers an open market for artists, creators, cryptocurrency enthusiasts, NFT collectors and creative fans from around the world, with the best liquidity and minimal fees. Consisting of three product lines – Premium Events, Mystery Box and Marketplace – Binance NFT offers valuable collectibles and an easily accessible trading market for all users.

About GuildFi

GuildFi is a Web 3.0 platform that empowers all gaming communities and creates interoperability through the Metaverse. GuildFi solves discovery and login problems for players by improving their performance and maximizing rewards. Player engagement and achievement are not limited to specific guilds or games, but help to increase their rank and gain greater long-term benefits.

About CyBall

CyBall – CyBloc Football is NFT-based football-themed game with a play-to-earn model that allows users to collect, trade, train and ultimately have their CyBloc collide.

CyBlocs – Cyborg on the Blockchain are CyBall’s core asset, as well as in-game characters represented by on-chain NFTs. The game will initially launch on Binance Smart Chain, but will later be expanded to the Solana ecosystem as well.

