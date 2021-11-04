the first ultracar in the world, the maximum speed is unreal

Greek Chaos is the first ultracar in the world. Made by a Greek manufacturer, it aims to conquer all speed records.

For those who are tired of the “usual” supercars and hypercars is on the way the first ultracar in the world: it’s called Greek Chaos and was designed by Spyros Panopoulos, manager of the Greek manufacturer SP based in Athens. The goal is soon declared: to put on the road and on the track a racing car capable of breaking every speed record, starting with the fastest lap achieved in the Green Hell of the Nurburgring.

The numbers are amazing: 4.0-liter twin-turbo V10 engine, this car will be offered in two power declinations. The first with 2,049 hp, capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 1.9 seconds. The second, called “Zero Gravity”, is able to deliver well 3,065 hp with performance that would appeal to even a Formula 1 single-seater. According to the data provided by the manufacturer, it sprints from a standstill to 100 km / h in 1.55 seconds and reaches a speed of over 500 km / h. Performance that, if confirmed, would also give the creeps to builders of the caliber of Bugatti and Rimac.

A record-breaking monster



To realize the Greek Chaos the engineers of the Greek brand have not only relied on aerodynamics and weight, but have extensively used the latest generation materials derived from aerospace technology. For example, the monocoque is made of Zylon infusion, a material with very high thermal stability, used for the manufacture of the Rovers sent to Mars. The exhaust system is made of Inconel, a superalloy used for aircraft black boxes and oil pipes. To ensure rigidity and lightness, the frame is made up of a mix of carbon fibers, composite materials and titanium alloys.

The mighty V10 engine it was built in-house with an aluminum engine block and extensive use of carbon fiber, titanium and ceramic compounds. To tame so much power, the gearbox is an 8-speed double-clutch automatic and four-wheel drive. The braking system is made up of 3D printed calipers in composite fiber reinforced in magnesium and carbon ceramic discs. The cockpit can only have a futuristic appearance and gives the impression of having to deal with a video game. Facial recognition cameras, augmented reality, VR glasses, 5G connection, elongated steering wheel as in Formula 1, internal and external lighting entrusted to Matrix LED technology.

The price for the “basic” version it is 5.5 million euros, while the 3,000 hp edition reaches 12.4 million. The Greek manufacturer will produce only 100 copies, 20 per continent, will be awarded by the well-known American company Sotheby’s.