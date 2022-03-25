The first USDT transaction in Bitcoin came with the lightning bolt

If you were told that you could send digital dollars using Bitcoin, would you be surprised? This is what a team of developers achieved this week, they announced, using the tether (USDT) stablecoin and the Lightning second-layer solution.

The Synonym team, a company that seeks to develop multi-platform tools to use Bitcoin, announced on their social networks that for the first time they had managed to send the cryptocurrency USDT through Lightning

Legend: One of the transactions to send tethers through Lightning with Omni.

Source: Synonym/Mempool.Space.

The sending of the tethers through Lightning was recorded in the Bitcoin blockchain, in a series of 5 transactions that were confirmed from block 728,550.

Even Tether, the company that develops the USDT token, praised the achievement of the Synonym developers.

It should be noted that tether (USDT) was originally issued as a token on the platform Omnibut during periods of network congestion such as those experienced in 2017 and 2018, they motivated Tether to migrate to other cryptocurrency networks, thus having its versions today in networks such as Tron, Ethereum and BNB.

Now, Synonym developers put Omni to use again, as they also used this platform and they connected it to Bitcoin to be able to send tethers via Lightning.

Advertising

How to send these digital dollars or USDT for Bitcoin?

Taking advantage of the advantages that the Lightning network offers, such as speed and lower transaction costs, Synonym developers they managed to send Tether tokens on this second layer of Bitcoin.

They did this by opening a Lightning channel between two nodes on the Bitcoin network, but which in turn accept the rules and are connected to the Omni protocol. In this way they can send and receive satoshis or small amounts of BTC that include a metadata of the tether token that runs on the Omni network.

This was explained by John CarvalhoBitcoin developer and CEO of Synonym, who assured in a tweet that transacting tether in this way was only possible if 2 Lightning nodes accepted the Omni protocol standards at the same time, meaning that no Lightning tethers could be sent or received globally on this network.

The only way to make a Lightning node compatible with a new asset is for that implementation to also support the method used in that token. Since Lightning is a network for liquidity and Bitcoin Core does not have native token support, any proposed token technology must be mutually agreed upon by the parties involved. In a similar vein, unlike the main network, there is no network that is unanimously the Lightning network. It’s more like each node has its own view of the Lightning network, and each node can support small sets of rules or additional rules mutually, but not globally. John Carvalho, Developer

Even so, it is a great advance to be able to send a stable coin like USDT through Lightning, since said token is part of the global economy of bitcoin and cryptocurrencies.

In fact, last year CriptoNoticias reported that 70% of Bitcoin transactions were used with Tether as the exchange pair. Tether is often in high demand in the markets as a wild card when trading on major exchanges worldwide.