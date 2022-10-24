The first Venezuelans arrived in the US under the new immigration process that seeks to avoid irregular income

The US seeks to prevent the number of Venezuelan migrants trying to enter the country irregularly from continuing to grow (EFE/ Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda)



The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that on Saturday The first four Venezuelan citizens arrived in the country within the framework of the new migration process, announced on October 12.

“Less than a week after the launch of the portal, the DHS reports that the first four Venezuelan citizens arrived at the airports of the United States in a safe, orderly and legal manner,” the US agency said in a statement.

Two of those people came from Mexico, one from Guatemala and one from Peru.

It may interest you: More than 430 Venezuelans have returned to their country from Panama after giving up their irregular trip to the United States

DHS noted that, although it is in its infancy, the new migration process has already reduced irregular entries of Venezuelans at the border by more than 85%“which shows that when there is a lawful and orderly way, people will be less likely to put their lives in the hands of traffickers.”

Last Tuesday, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) began accepting applications under the new process for Venezuelan migrants. The North American Government indicated that the objective is seek “a legal path for Venezuelans fleeing a repressive regime.”

The Department of Homeland Security said approvals began going out Wednesday night, and screening and vetting of individuals began.

“Hundreds of screened and approved Venezuelans can now book their own travel to come to the United States (…) In addition, travel authorizations and more arrivals will continue, legally, in the coming days,” the DHS added in the statement issued. this weekend.

For its part, the US agency stressed that United States and Mexico “they continue to strengthen their coordinated enforcement operations to target human trafficking organizations and bring them to justice.”

Venezuelans who enter the United States irregularly through the land border with Mexico or who have arrived in Panama in the same circumstance, will be immediately expelled to Mexican territory (REUTERS / Jose Luis Gonzalez)

These efforts include “new migration checkpoints, additional resources and personnel, joint intervention of human smuggling organizations, and increased sharing of information related to transit nodes, hotels, hideouts, and staging sites.”

“The actions that the United States of America and Mexico are taking together to expand legal avenues and reduce irregular migration are based on the principles of the Los Angeles Declaration on Migration and Protection that both countries adopted in June along with 19 other Western Hemisphere countries,” concludes the DHS statement.

The measures of the Joe Biden government come in the face of an increase in Venezuelans on the border with Mexico, where between October 2021 and last August more than 150,000 migrants from Venezuela have been arrested compared to 50,499 in the same period of the previous year.

But the foreign minister of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrardinsisted that after the expansion of Title 42, which “is not an agreement with Mexico” but “a measure of the United States”, the country has received “hundreds, not thousands” of expelled Venezuelans.

The United States also announced a program that gives legal status for two years to 24,000 Venezuelans who arrive by plane and have a sponsor.

Keep reading:

The powerful network of men that Rafael Ramírez had in PDVSA: they are imprisoned, on the run or investigated for extortion or money laundering

Eight people are still missing after the landslide in the Venezuelan town of Las Tejerías that left 54 ​​dead

Censorship in Venezuela: the Maduro regime closed 15 radio stations in the last week