The first version of Belle was reminiscent of Angelina Jolie. Disney Says It Was “Too Perfect” – Marketeer

Belle’s first drawings, from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” book and movie, were significantly different from what would become the final, official version. According to Emily Zemler’s book Disney Princess: Beyond the Tiara, Belle was “too perfect”, reminiscent of Angelina Jolie.

“The original concept for Belle portrays her as a glamorous woman, but the animators quickly adapted the character’s look to ensure viewers could bond with her,” the book reads, in an excerpt reported by Insider. The idea was to make it easier for the audience to identify with the protagonist of the story.