the first video images of the film for the 50th anniversary of Duel by Steven Spielberg

Made thanks to a crowdfunding on Kickstarter and in the works for years, the documentary on Duel The Devil on Wheels produced by Stifani Bros. and directed by Enric Folch is ready but help is needed for the rights of the film clips. The fundraiser ends on November 13, the day Duel turns 50.

The first time we broke the news of the documentary The Devil on Wheels, on Duel from Steven Spielberg, it was 2015. Today, finally, the producers, the twin filmmakers Luca And Gabriele Stifani, who have lived and worked in the UK for 21 years, got back to us to say the film is pretty much finished, but they ask the fans a last aid for a crowdfunding campaign that started on November 1st and expires on November 13th, day of the 50th anniversary of Duel and exact number of days Spielberg needed to make that TV movie that came out in the cinema becoming legendary and making his name known. The aim is to reach the figure of 25,000 euros to purchase the rights to the original clips to be included in the film, which will thus be able to begin its life in the festival circuit. The details for the donations (which will ensure you the name on the credits) can be found, along with many other information, on the official page https://www.thedevilonwheelsmovie.com. There are only a few days left and the goal is still far away, so if you can contribute or spread this praiseworthy enterprise!

Duel by Steven Spielberg

Today recognized as one of the masters of contemporary cinema, Steven Spielberg he was only 25, but looked 15 and looked like a pimply nerd when he was given the job of directing Duel, a “movie of the week” for the ABC TV movie series. The very young director brought the intensity and power of an absolutely cinematic vision to the small screen, directing the excellent script of the great horror and science fiction writer Richard Matheson with great wisdom and a breathtaking crescendo. The protagonist is Dennis Weaver (at the time known for the TV series A sheriff in New York), in the role of a traveling salesman, persecuted on a motorway by a huge tanker driven by an invisible driver, who seems without any reason intent on killing him. The giant truck becomes a real monster (or demon) in a film that feeds on our paranoia and which has been admired by many celebrated directors, including Federico Fellini. The television version lasted 74 minutes but was so successful that a 90-minute film version was prepared. In Italy Duel was released in theaters on September 8, 1973.

The Devil on Wheels project

On the official site you can find the trailers of Duel, the posters, all information about the original film and this project, made entirely by a small European troupe with members from various countries, who took turns in all the roles on the set, from sound to photography. Director of The Devil on Wheels And Enric Folch. There are nineteen cinema personalities linked to Duel interviewed for the film, some of which unfortunately have disappeared in the meantime: we mention the first assistant director James Fargo, the critic and historian of cinema Joseph McBride, the legendary producer of Universal Sid Sheinberg, who sensed the talents of the young filmmaker and in addition to Duel produced them Sugarland Express And The shark, and the manufacturer Mike Medavoy, a small excerpt from whose interview, subtitled in Italian, you can find in clip below, before trailer.

The Devil on Wheels is a work made with seriousness and competence, by fans for fans of this still surprising film, which deserves to be celebrated fifty years after its broadcast. If you can, even with a little, contribute, you know how.