The first Volkswagen novelty of the year is the Bulli heir: ID.Buzz electric [in strada per lavoro e vacanze]

D.i what we talk about and not surprisingly some executives of the VW group, begin to push their new vehicle with a few posts on social media. They bet on that sympathy and any emotion that, for now, other electric ones have not been able to give, at least to everyone. Will the reference to modernized vintage be enough?

The Buzz platform is the note MEB, of which you have read a bit all on our pages for several years, finally extended to every application (the Electric Bulli has been announced for about 5 years). Here, however, the absolute performance is still uncertain. Some even talk about having over 250 kW to squeeze, given the possible loads, with all-wheel drive and super battery up to over 110 kWh.

With such a package, perhaps not too eco-friendly compared to urban BEVs, the Buzz could do 600 kilometers with full charge. To follow, it is logical that Volkswagen will also put on the price list the work version, ID.Buzz Cargo and camping, the ID.California icon.

The price of the new electric VW Bulli? There are no confirmations but the hypotheses, of course, are for a considerable amount already in the first version, the three-row version with rear-wheel drive: over 45,000 euros.