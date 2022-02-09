the first votes are positive for Smilegate’s free-to-play MMO – Nerd4.life

Lost Ark today it will open servers in the west for early-access, allowing hundreds of thousands of players who have purchased a Founder’s Pack to venture into the fantasy world of Smilegate’s free-to-play MMO. In the meantime, the first press reviews international, which they have awarded the game with generally positive votes.

Here are the first press reviews for Lost Ark:

The Gamer – 100



Gamers Heroes – 95

GameGrin – 90

PC Invasion – 90



Dexerto – 90



Gaming Nexus – 88

God is a Geek – 85

COGconnected – 82

We Got This Covered – 80

MGG – 80

PC Games – 80

Digital Trends – 80

CGMagazine – 80



GameWatcher – 80

Twinfinite – 80

Jeuxvideo.com – 80

GameSpace – 80

Gamer Escape – 80

PCMag – 80

PC Gamer -78

MMORPG.com – 70

NME – 60

Currently Lost Ark on Metacritic boasts an average of 82with generally positive, albeit not exceptional, reviews from the international press.

“Lost Ark is a refined, solid and engaging free-to-play MMORPG suitable for solo players and delivers a vast amount of well-made content. The fights are fun, the classes are captivating and varied, the world is colorful and lush, “reads the COGconnected review.

PC Gamer claims that Smilegate’s MMO “offers a vast and spectacular fantasy adventure, enhanced by an extraordinary combat system“, however criticizing the narration, which was considered” banal and with a repetitive structure “.

More critical of the MMORPG, which instead puts players who may be looking for a light experience on their watch: “Casual players who want to explore an interesting world or want diversified or more dynamic content will probably be disappointed. Lost Ark is fun, but thearduous process of leveling and repetitive endgame will likely lead to conflicting opinions, with most players either loving or hating the game without half measures. “