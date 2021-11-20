the first votes of the critics arrive, the players fail EA

The new war FPS by Electronic Arts does not start at the moment on the right foot. After the thousands of negative Steam reviews for Battlefield 2042, the first critics’ ratings on the DICE title aren’t the warmest. And user reaction on Metacritic it’s even worse.

First of all, it should be noted that there are still few reviews of Battlefield 2042 published, but it is already possible to have a first view on the reaction of critics and the public. At the time of this writing, the PS5 of the game has an average of 66 based on 7 reviews, where the edition for Xbox Series X / S comes to 65 calculating six ratings. It goes much better instead on PC, where a total of 41 international reviews were collected leading to an average of 74, good but still not explosive given the importance of the game.

What is striking, however, is theUser Score of each edition which, although always to be taken with a grain of salt, denotes how the public is not at all satisfied with the latest EA production. If on PS5 you get to 3.4 on average, on Xbox Series X / S we are faced with a measly 2.3. But once again it is on PC that the numbers are much more impressive, with a 2.4 overall based on 2682 evaluations, of which 1349 are from the red light, compared to only 178 positive verdicts.

The developers are aware of the technical and content problems of the game and are already working to improve the work more and more: the first update for Battlefield 2042 is available, and more likely will arrive in the coming weeks.