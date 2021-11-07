The first week of Cop26 ends: the big absentee is the meat industry. And Cingolani calls the activists “hypocrites”

Between steps forward and steps backward, Cop26 in Glasgow closed the first week of work. World leaders are preparing for another seven crucial days, during which the price of carbon and the future of gasoline cars will be discussed. Meanwhile, with the agreement of yesterday, November 6, on 4 billion to be allocated to sustainable agriculture, the great theme of nutrition was inaugurated at the top. According to several scientific studies, the agri-food industries are responsible until 35% of global Co2 emissions. The Conference of the Parties, which is called to eliminate them by the middle of the century (preferably by 2050), has not reached any agreement on the meat and dairy sectors. This year’s COP chairman, British Minister Alok Sharma, called the choice to eat less meat a “personal” matter. Thomas Vilsack, US Secretary of Agriculture, also reassured US citizens that the ecological transition will not stop them from eating all the meat they want. The Glasgow of activists, who took to the streets in the hundreds of thousands between Friday and Saturday, is asking for a change of pace. One of the countries that were most exposed in this sense was Wales, which among the objectives of the next twenty years has set itself that of promoting a more sustainable diet based more on fruit and vegetables. According to a group of scientists working on climate change (the Climate Change Committee), it should be cut 35% meat consumption by 2050, replacing part of the diet with products of vegetable origin.

As leaders take a day off on negotiations, news comes from the Scottish Event Campus. Today the World Bank announced its commitment to invest 25 billion dollars a year in its Climate Action Plan, the plan which also includes a program on agriculture and the food sector. Last December 1st, the institute was criticized by Mario Draghi for having done “very little” on the climate.

The British newspaper The Guardian has published a study by the company Kantar Public carried out in 10 countries (including France, Germany and the United Kingdom) which would show that only a few people are willing to change their lifestyle to save the planet. The 76% of respondents said they would accept stricter ecological rules, but nearly half (46%) thinks that it is not necessary to change their personal habits to contribute to the cause.

In the aftermath of the mobilization that brought millions of people around the world to the streets, the Italian Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani criticized the young activists. “I reject this hypocrisy of blah blah blah”, said interviewee a Half an hour more. «I find it almost subversive to say that the people who are working on these things do not represent anyone. Leaders have been elected and represent countries. The protest must push us to do more, but the protest must become a proposal. Otherwise it becomes part of the problem ».

What has been decided so far

The World Bank will allocate $ 25 billion annually for the ecological transition ;

; 40 countries pledge to get out of coal . Australia, India, China and the United States do not sign the agreement.

. Australia, India, China and the United States do not sign the agreement. 4 billion dollars will be devoted to sustainable agriculture : the commitment was made by 45 governments;

: the commitment was made by 45 governments; Stop deforestation : 134 countries promise to stop the practice by 2030;

: 134 countries promise to stop the practice by 2030; Loan commitment to South Africa : USA, UK, France, Germany and the European Union allocate 8.5 billion for the country’s ecological transition;

: USA, UK, France, Germany and the European Union allocate for the country’s ecological transition; Agreement against financing for the fossil industry : 25 countries, including Italy, undertake to stop all projects they funded abroad on fossil fuels by the end of 2022;

: 25 countries, including Italy, undertake to stop all projects they funded abroad on fossil fuels by the end of 2022; Agreement on cutting methane gas emissions: 105 countries agree to cut them by 30% by 2030. In the EU they don’t sign Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Austria, Latvia, Lithuania and Romania.

