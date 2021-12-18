the first work sold via NFT is a painting of his eyes – Corriere.it

from Technology Drafting

The former first lady has announced that she wants to see digital works through her website. The proceeds will go to charity but many points are unclear

Melania Trump gives herself to NFTs. The first activity, since the farewell to the White House, of the former first lady, concerns one of the most popular technologies in the last year. If the NFT was elected word of the year by the Collins dictionary, Donald Trump’s wife also did not miss the opportunity to experience it. A new venture that embodies my passion for the arts, and will support mine constant commitment to children through my Be Best initiative Through this new technology-based platform, we will equip children with computer skills, including programming and software development, to thrive after their age outside the adoptive community.

The first work put up for sale by Melania Trump is called Melania’s Vision and a digital watercolor painting of her eyes. The author Marc-Antoine Coulon and the NFT should also include an audio recording of the former first lady. Coster approx 150 dollars and will be available for purchase between December 16 and December 31. This is just the beginning: Melania Trump has stated that she will release NFT a regular intervals on its website. Website that among other things managed by I will speak, the platform loved by the American ultra-right (and by Trump himself), then suspended from the Amazon cloud.

The controversies are already starting. If it is true that Melania Trump has declared that the proceeds will go to charity, It is not clear which entities will benefit from the donations and what percentage of revenues will be retained by the new entrepreneur. Second Aaron Dorfan, president of the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy – interviewed by CNN – this means that charity is not a serious part of their plan. a marketing ploy. The Trump family has a troubled history with charities, although Melania Trump was not directly involved in either confrontation over a family-run charity in New York. While still president, Donald Trump paid a $ 2 million court-ordered fine after admitting to using his charitable foundation as a personal piggy bank. The fine was ordered to be distributed among eight charities. The Trump Foundation was dissolved.