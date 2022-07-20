The Fiscal Board orders the government to stop the implementation of the so-called labor reform

Despite the fact that the Fiscal Supervision Board (JSF) ordered him not to put into force the so-called labor reform (Law-41-2022) and deliver a report on or before July 22 certifying that the statute is not inconsistent with the plan certified prosecutor, the governor Peter Pierluisi indicated today, Tuesday, that he will defend the statute, even in court.

“The government will supply the Board with all the information requested, but will keep the Law in force. This is so, since the PROMESA Law does not empower the Board to paralyze the implementation of a law, but rather allows it to appeal to the Federal Court to challenge it”said the chief executive in written statements.

“If that happens, the government will defend the amendments to the Labor Reform before the Court. As I have said repeatedly, the main purpose of this legislation is to increase labor participation, including in ongoing reconstruction projects, which is key to the economic development of Puerto Rico,” the president added.

Their expressions are in reaction to a letter from the Board in which, once again, they express their opposition to the newly created statute.

“Given the determination of the Oversight Board that the Law undermines and/or nullifies the purposes of PROMESA, the Government should immediately suspend implementation of the law and enforcement, at least until the Government and the Oversight Board have exchanged their views regarding Law 41 and the Board changes its determination (which cannot happen). We also urge the Government to issue a public statement confirming said suspension to avoid confusion for private employers preparing for the implementation of the law”, reads the 10-page letter from the federal entity.