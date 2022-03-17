The Fiscal Board refuses to use the emergency reserve due to the rise in the electricity bill

The Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) has denied this Thursday the request made by Governor Pedro Pierluisi to use at least $200 million from the Emergency Reserve to mitigate the impact of the increase in crude oil prices in the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) for understanding that the The Executive has a diversity of alternatives before hitting rock bottom aimed at protecting citizens and businesses in the event of a disaster.

In a four-page letter, the executive director of the Board, Natalie Jaresko, explained to Pierluisi that although the agency shares his concern about the impact that the rise in crude oil prices has on the electricity bill and, in turn, on the most vulnerable groups on the island, the government has multiple funds that it should make available.

Several of these funds come from the aid that Puerto Rico received through the American Rescue Plan and others, said the Board, could be granted to families through energy credits that can be charged against the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund. Said fund preserves some $1,700 million, according to the Board.

“The government could, for example, prioritize the disbursement of the $35 million that Puerto Rico received for home energy assistance through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)” , reads Jaresko’s letter.

According to the Board, the government also has some $565 million on hand through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP), which would be used to help pay overdue utility bills or to help people in rented properties and who face problems to cover their costs of electricity or other public services.

Last year, when PREPA began spending more money than budgeted, the government made a direct transfer of federal funds – amounting to $76 million – to compensate for the rise in crude oil prices. But that move was not viewed favorably by the Board.

“These types of direct transfers and subsidies are often inefficient and costly, provide a one-time fix, and leave customers at risk of further increases in the future,” Jaresko adds in his letter.

In the letter, Jaresko urges Pierluisi to complete the task that is still lagging behind: investments in renewable energies.

“Given Puerto Rico’s high exposure to oil prices, priority must be given to speeding up the permitting processes to allow the rapid and timely development of new renewable energy resources,” the letter indicates. which insists on accelerating the installation of the 800 megawatts of green energy recently approved by the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (PREB).

The Board’s determination comes just as LUMA Energy, the electricity grid operator, has requested another increase of four cents per kilowatt hour (kvh) before the energy regulator.