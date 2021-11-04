The Fish War between France and the UK – Jon Henley

04 November 2021 09:46

Since the beginning of the year, the UK and France have been at loggerheads over fishing licenses in British waters after Brexit. Dialogue continues, but both countries have threatened drastic action. Some forcing in the translations of official statements further worsened the situation.

What’s at the heart of the story?

Under the Post-Brexit Agreement for Trade and Cooperation (TCA), French fishermen can continue to fish between 6 and 12 miles off the British coast and off Guernsey and Jersey until 2026, as long as they have a discretionary license issued by London. To obtain the license, fishermen must demonstrate that they have already fished in those waters between 2012 and 2016, but the two countries disagree over the evidence to be presented and the amount of past activity required to qualify for the license.









France claims that just 210 of the 454 licenses requested have been awarded for the area between 6 and 12 miles off the coast of Guernsey and Jersey. The French authorities report that only twenty of the 112 Boulogne boats are allowed to fish in that area. The UK, on ​​the other hand, claims to have issued 1,700 licenses, approving 98 per cent of applications from the European Union. But the figure also includes fishing licenses in the British Exclusive Economic Zone, between 12 and 200 miles from the coast, which are automatically issued under the terms of the TCA. The fact of the matter is that in the disputed areas (6 to 12 miles and around Jersey and Guernsey) the TCA determines which vessels are eligible for the license based on their past activity, but does not provide details on the required evidence.

What are the threats on both fronts?

According to France, the rules imposed by the UK and the Jersey and Guernsey authorities are unfair to small boats, which usually do not have GPS equipment that can prove their past presence in British waters. London points out that it has the right to ask for any evidence it deems necessary. On November 1, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a resumption of dialogue, backtracking from the threat of a docking ban for British vessels in some French ports and an increase in licensing, cargo, customs and customs procedures. hygienic conditions starting from Tuesday. Both countries appear to believe that the other has violated or is on the verge of violating the terms of the TCA. On 31 October, the French minister for European affairs Clément Beaune declared that the United Kingdom has refused to grant “a significant number of licenses” and is “targeting a country”. According to Beaune, this is not “a technical question, but a political choice and a violation of the TCA”. The next day, British Foreign Minister Liz Truss gave France 48 hours to withdraw its “totally unreasonable threats”, stressing that otherwise the UK could “use the mechanisms provided by the trade agreement to react”.

How will the situation evolve?

It depends on how the negotiation will go, on what measures will eventually be taken by France and on how the United Kingdom will decide to respond. It is possible that one of the two countries, or both, will activate the TCA dispute resolution process. If either country is proven to have broken the TCA rules, the country in question will have to comply with the ruling within a reasonable period of time if it does not want to risk the winning country withdrawing the TCA benefits. Given the rhetoric adopted by France and the United Kingdom and the evident internal political advantage guaranteed by an aggressive attitude on issues of this nature, it is difficult to imagine a lowering of tension in the short term. The 27 aren’t thrilled with the idea of ​​embarking on a fishing war with the UK, but at the same time there is a growing feeling that London pulls a little too often.

commercial break

