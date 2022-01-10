The Fitd gives Bper the exclusive for Carige, takeover bid at 0.8 euro – Ultima Ora

(ANSA) – MILAN, 10 JAN – The Interbank Deposit Protection Fund (Fitd) has assigned Bper “an exclusivity period of 4 weeks for the completion of a confirmatory due diligence” on Banca Carige “and the subscription and definition of an acquisition contract as soon as possible, and in any case no later than February 15, 2022 “.



Bper’s offer, according to a press release from Fitd, is of a “non-binding nature” and will be followed by a takeover bid at € 0.80 per share on the remaining shares of the bank not in the hands of the Fund, equal to 20% of the capital approx.



The Emilian institute got the better of the other contenders for the Genoese cash register, represented by the Cerberus fund and by Credit Agricole, which according to some rumors would have withdrawn from the race at the last minute. At this point, the bank led by PIero Montani and supported by Unipol di Carlo Cimbri, the first shareholder with 19% of the capital, strengthens its candidacy as a driving force for the third banking hub in Italy. (HANDLE).

