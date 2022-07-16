the fitness system to lose belly that devastates Japan

Any time of the year is a good time to start a routine of good habits and start doing more physical exercise. Many are those who want to show off a slimmer and more stylized figure, but few achieve it and throw in the towel early. In this regard, two Japanese experts, Mariko and Tomoyaare the founders of a revolutionary method called b life that promises to strengthen the body by spending just five minutes a day. There are no more excuses.

According to its supporters, this system promises tone the abs and shape the waistwhich helps prevent back pain, improves posture and speeds up metabolism.

Mariko and Tomoya have a YouTube channel with exercise routines to do at home and in which exercises from fitness with other movements yoga, ballet and pilates.

The constancy when performing them correctly it is essential not to take long to see changes in the body, they say in their book A perfect torso in 5 minuteswhere they compile some of the exercises of this Japanese method and offer some advice.

The book has already become a best-seller in Japan, whose keys to its success are based on three pillars: it takes little time to practice it, it allows you to lose volume without gaining too much muscle mass and combines several disciplines.

In addition, the exercises that can be seen on their YouTube channel they are simple and they can be chosen according to the needs of each one, so it will not be difficult to start a training session with them.