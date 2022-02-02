the fitness tracker is even more convenient

The market for fitness trackerunlike that of the more complex and expensive smartwatches, it is very competitive: dozens, if not hundreds of products all similar and with very close prices, with differences between one and the other often of a few euros. Even less than ten euros, but that’s enough to make an indecisive user choose who just needs a reliable tool to train.









There brandand the consequent quality, matters but in a secondary way for most buyers, who look first at the price. The reasoning is simple: if I want to spend more, I look for a smartwatch and not one smartband. All in all understandable reasoning, but only if you keep an eye on the offers thanks to which it is possible to kill the classic two birds with one stone: a fitness tracker of good brand and good quality, at a discounted price. In this case, the fitness tracker to consider is the Honor Band 6a “almost smartwatch“what now on Amazon costs the 15% less.

Honor Band 6: technical characteristics

The Honor Band 6 resembles a smartwatch in shape, especially due to the large rectangular screen 1.47-inch AMOLEDbut it is mainly a smart band for training: the band is silicone, the case is plastic, the product is very robust.

Good, for a product of this price, the endowment of sensors: blood oxygenation (Sp02), heart rate, pedometer, stress monitor and sleep control. The preset modes of work out are 10: indoor running, outdoor running, indoor cycling, outdoor cycling, pool swimming, outdoor swimming, elliptical, rowing machine, indoor walking, free style training.

There is also the ability to monitor others less accurately 85 types of physical activity and, finally, also the period and the fertile period. Honor’s smartband it is not equipped with GPSso if you want to monitor the training routes it must be combined with a smartphone with GPS activated.

Honor Band 6: the Amazon offer

Honor Band 6 is therefore a good one fitness tracker, complete with almost everything and at which, at the price it costs, nothing can be reproached. If then it is on saleeven less.

Today Honor Band can be bought on Amazon for only 49.90 euros (-10 euros, -15%)and is available at this price in black and light gray.

Honor Band 6 – Fitness Tracker for training