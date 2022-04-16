The five Barça players marked after the debacle in…

The surprising elimination of FC Barcelona against Eintracht Frankfurt in a Camp Nou packed with German fans has left several important aspects on the table. The most obvious is that the technical secretariat will have to work in the next summer market to reinforce the workforce if you want to compete for all the titles in the 2022/23 campaign.

Nevertheless, another factor that was exposed was the performance of some first team players. Some have had performances to applaud during the season and it just wasn’t their night. Others have their names written on the exit ramp, so a locker room ‘cleanup’ could be imminent after Thursday’s fiasco.

Sergio Dest

The first on the list is the American. At 21 years old, his signing from Ajax positioned him as the right back of the future. However, his continuous injuries have led him to miss important games at a time when Xavi Hernández needed him most. Despite the fact that the coach placed him against the Germans in the second half, he was ‘represented’ in the third goal that sealed the tie. It is for this and many reasons that the player from Egar prefers to opt for a 38-year-old veteran like Dani Alves. On occasions, he has even placed Ronald Araújo as a player on the wing before the American, which leaves you in a compromising situation for the future.

Oscar Mingueza

Another one that has the exit ‘sign’. The ownership of him surprised many after many weeks without playing any game, but the lack of right backs demanded the maximum from the coach. The Catalan went back to be surpassed in repeated opportunities in defensedespite having the help of an active Ousmane Dembélé. His presence in Xavi’s sports project expires in the summerwhere it will have to find another destination, either as ‘exchange currency’ in an operation or in condition of transfer.

Adama Traore

His signing excited the fans in the winter market and his performance in his first month with the elastic Blaugrana assured him a position within the coach’s alternatives. However, his last weeks have not been the best and he does not seem to be on the same page as the other colleagues. To date, his continuity is not guaranteed, and everything indicates that the club will only consider retaining him with an extension of his loan or with an exchange of players.

Eric Garcia

Second consecutive game in which he commits an infraction inside the area. His campaign has been irregular, with impressive performances like (0-4) against Real Madrid or with others to be forgotten like against Eintracht. Eric is on the list of players who will continue and be important in the first team, although that does not mean that it should not compete for ownership. With the addition of Andreas Christensen and the renewal of Ronald Araújo, his permanence in the starting eleven is in doubt.

Jordi Alba

The eternal side of Barça. The large number of minutes he has had in the campaign have ended up taking its toll on him against the German team, and that is why the club must strengthen its position at any cost. Currently, the team does not have a natural replacement of guarantees for the left side, which assigns an important duty to the technical secretariat during the next summer market.