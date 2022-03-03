The five best games of 2022… according to their ratings

doWhat are the best games so far this year? This is the question that many people are formulating after the launches of Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West, two of the biggest candidates for GOTY in 2022. Without a doubt, Guerrilla Games and FromSoftware have created two wonderful works. So much so that it is difficult to say which is better, as long as we do it from a subjective perspective.

If we refer to the notes and ratings of specialized media and users (Metacritic), things change. Ignoring in the process the best games of the year that are not new, that is, that have landed on a new platform (God of War, for example) the thing is like this:

SNK vs. CAPCOM: Card Fighter’s Clash: 85 rating

We could have left it out, because it was originally released in November 1999, but we found it so curious that it appears, that we have decided to leave it. SNK vs. CAPCOM: Card Fighter’s Clash is a Neo Geo title that has reappeared on Nintendo Switch. Through a card system, it allows us to face our favorite characters from each franchise in combat without too many animations and effects.

OlliOlli World: 87 rating

We’ve skipped Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for a similar reason as God of War. In this case, because it is a pack in the form of a remaster. Returning to the subject that happens to us, OlliOlli World enchanted locals and strangers alike thanks to its great personality, its friendly staging and its incredible gameplay.

Total War: WARHAMMER III: 87 rating

Great strategy game. Something more niche, no less valid. Total War is one of the longest running strategy franchises on the market. It is a very complete experience with a long route and very solid foundations. Total War: Warhammer III combines the wonderful gameplay of Total War with the ever rich Warhammer universe. Lots of Lore, very tactical battles and an incomparable experience. great game

Horizon Forbidden West: 88 rating

With permission from God of War (93 points after launch on PC) the second best game of 2022. The work of Guerrilla Games has conquered locals and strangers. Many users defend, in fact, that it is better than Elden Ring. Could be. Aloy’s adventure is epiquistic and graphically it is wonderful. I will not be the one to say which is better. Not today.

Elden Ring: 97 rating

For many, one of the best games in history. For many others, the best release of FromSoftware. For the rest, an indispensable souls. In some cases, a game that does not make them particularly funny. In any case, beyond the personal opinion of each one, it is undeniable: Elden Ring is a real great game. Inclusive, it will be the GOTY of 2022 except for a major surprise. Its impact has been absolute and the media catalog it as a work of art.

Other notable titles

There will be those who are surprised (or not) not to see games like Pokémon Legends: Arceus at the top. It is not so far away, since it accumulates a rating of 93 points, but it is somewhat far from other great contenders. In fact, it is in 19th place, although in between Elden Ring (for example) is repeated up to 3 times depending on the platform. Other notable titles are Strange Horticulture, Infernax and Retro Bowl.

Right after that we find Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a game tied on points with the PlayStation 4 version of Atelier Sophie 2: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Dream. to find Lost Ark, one of the most outstanding releases of 2022 in terms of numberswe have to go up to number 23. SIFU, WindJammers 2 or The King of Fighters XV are other games with the best rating.