The five best looks of the San Sebastian Film Festival

The San Sebastian Film Festival has left us with a week full of cinema, art and glamour, but also fashion. And it is that in recent days we have seen great national and international stars parading along the Concha beach in San Sebastian, who have left us looks to remember. Then we leave you our top five.

Penelope Cruz always faithful to Chanel

Its elegant pink design to collect the National Film Award It has become one of our favourites. always great, Chanel’s muse For the occasion, she chose a set made up of two pink pieces, combined with black platform sandals with heels. Although, without a doubt, what has attracted the most attention has been her drop-shaped pearl earrings.

María Pedraza opted for black for San Sebastián

In the midst of all the rumors of breaking up with Álex González, María Pedraza has chosen to turn a deaf ear and surprise us with one of their outfits matchless. The design chosen for this red carpet has been nothing more and nothing less than a strapless black dress full of glitter from the firm Giorgio Armani. Although, without a doubt, all the prominence has been taken the impeccable smoky black makeup that the actress has worn.

Bárbara Lennie, the pregnant looks of the festival

The actress, pregnant with her first child with Diego Postigo, has boasted of a tummy with some outfits dreamy in white. They have been the first images in which we have been able to see the pregnant actress, who despite choosing the simplest designs, has managed to attract the attention of everyone.

Ana de Armas was crowned with her look in San Sebastián

One of the most anticipated actresses was Ana de Armas, and there is nothing left to the long-awaited premiere of Blonde, where she will play Marilyn Monroe. The San Sebastian Film Festival has been chosen to present her new film, where the actress opted for a look of the most ideal. Metallic long-sleeved top and a black skirt with a large leg opening. As discreet as risky and flattering.

Diane Kruger and the funniest printed skirt

Although speaking of outfits risky, without a doubt Diane Kruger has been the one that has surprised us the most. With a spectacular skirt with floral print, long-sleeved top with rhinestones by Paco Rabanne and lilac heels, the German model did not go unnoticed at the closing of this event.