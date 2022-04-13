The five best Michael Bay films, ordered from worst to best, according to ‘Filmaffinity’

TEvery self-respecting moviegoer remembers films like ‘Pearl Harbor’, ‘Armageddon’, ‘Two Rebel Police’ or the ‘Transformers’ saga. All of them have the signature of the same director: Michael Bay. The filmmaker, born in los angeles in 1965, has gone behind the scenes in more than 30 times and has directed some of the most recognized films in cinema, although in his first years as a director he directed music videos. Today, we bring you the five best, according to filmaffinity.

‘Two Rebel Cops’ (1995)

Michael Bay, who had extensive experience as music video director of artists like Lionel Richiegot his first break in Hollywood with this film, which featured Martin Lawrence and Will Smith as the protagonist. The film chronicles the investigations of the Miami police after the theft of a stash of heroin, valued at more than 100 million dollars.

The title laid the foundations for new stories and in 2003 the second part would arrive, again with Michael Bay in the direction. In Filmaffinity, ‘Two rebel policemen’ has a note from 5.8.

Pearl Harbor (2001)

One of the movies of the moment during those early years of the century. The criticism, yes, was not very benevolent and in fact it had six nominations for the Razzie (the anti-Oscars), including worst picture and worst actor (Ben Affleck). In spite of everything, it became a film widely known by moviegoers.

A priori, the story promises: two soldiers go to the WWII after the attacks on the base of Pearl Harbor. Rafe McCawley (Ben Affleck) leaves behind a girlfriend and, after her ‘death’, it is her friend Danny Walker (Hartnett) who lives a love story with her. The film has a thumbs up from Filmaffinity, which tips it with a 6.1.

‘The Island’ (2003)

The film featured two of the most sought-after actors of the moment: Ewan McGregor and Scarlett Johansson. The film takes the action in 2019 and tells the story of two people who live in a concentration camp, in which the lives of the residents are fully monitored. They all aspire to The islandthe only place that was not affected by the ecological disaster that devastated humanity.

The film has a note of 6.2 at Filmaffinity.

’13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi’ (2016)

This is one of Michael Bay’s latest works and, in turn, the best since its premiere in 2016. The basis of the story of this film is the 11th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers of New York. In 2012, several Islamist militants stormed the US consulate and a nearby annex of the INC in Benghazi, Libya. A group of six members of the United States Special Operations was sent to rescue the survivors.

At Filmaffinity, the film has a rating of 6.2.

‘The Rock’ (1996)

Michael Bay’s second Hollywood effort is, to date, the best film for Filmaffinity critics. Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage and Ed Harris led an incredible cast for a film that focuses on the figure of Francis Hummel, who seeks compensation for the families of soldiers killed on secret missions. To get the initiative from him, he steals 16 missiles with poison gas and take control of Alcatraz jail. To prevent it, the FBI turns to a specialist in biological weapons and the only person who managed to escape from the mythical prison.

The film has a note in Filmaffinity of 6.8.