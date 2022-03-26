The five best science fiction series for on Netflix this weekend

Currently the streaming platform of Netflix It has thousands of titles in both movies and series or documentaries, of all genres and sections to please its millions of users.

from the site espinof.com they made a top 5 with the best science fiction series available on the red platform, for those who love the genre.

*Dark

Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, it tells the story of four families whose dark past quickly begins to be revealed, after the children of the small town begin to disappear.

Recognized as one of the most impressive crossroads for its visuals, it has three seasons and episodes of between 40 and 50 minutes.

*BlackMirror

The series presents a gloomy vision of the future in its irregular seasons due to its number of chapters, most of which arrive on the hour and ten minutes. Launched in 2011, the British series received several awards and has the peculiarity that each episode has a renewed cast and totally new stories.

* maniac

Starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, it tells the story of an alternate present, where there is a drug clinical trial in which its participants swallow a series of alphabetical pills to supposedly resolve their past traumas.

*Stranger Things

Produced by The Duffer Brothers, it is recognized as one of the most captivating in the category. The story is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, during the 1980s. There a twelve-year-old boy named Will Byers mysteriously disappears. Shortly after, Eleven, an apparently runaway girl with telekinetic powers, meets Will’s friends Mike, Dustin and Lucas and helps them in the search.

* The OA

Created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij, the series centers on Prairie, a blind woman who returns to society after years in captivity and quickly starts a gang alongside some troubled teens. On the Netflix platform there are two parts with eight chapters each.