The five best themes that you can release on your Xiaomi

Most Xiaomi mobiles have an app that comes pre-installed in MIUI that allows you to give it a totally different air to your smartphone. Change app icons, wallpaper and make everything in line to make it look like a totally different smartphone.

There are many themes and all kinds of styles. The app is called “Themes” and you will find it pre-installed on your mobile. Below we show you some of the most curious that you can download completely free of charge.

Minimal Coffee





With a toasty and minimalist touch, this theme is characterized by simplicity and order. It weighs very little and gives a unique touch to your Xiaomi mobile.

cybertech





If you like technology and want to give a futuristic air to your smartphone, this completely free theme will make your Xiaomi device look futuristic and technological. Reminds the Geometry Dash game.

personality





If you like organization, this theme is very minimal and clean. It appears to be handwritten and is very well productivity oriented.

Yellow Pattern





If you are looking for a theme that combines both new and oldthis can be a very good mix between both styles.

Art Tech





In this last topic we return to the most futuristic topics, but it is also among the most popular within the app.

It should be noted that there are others such as turning your Xiaomi mobile into an iPhone, among others, that although it is true that they are as or more popular, the truth is that they offer an air very different from what we are used to seeing MIUI as it is.