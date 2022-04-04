The five cryptocurrencies with the greatest potential for future growth

The cryptocurrencies They are here to stay and everything indicates that in 2022 they will be consolidated. Without a doubt, the crypto market was established as a great alternative to the traditional or conventional finance market, which is why many people consider to invest in these types of assets.

That is why we made a small list with the five cryptocurrencies most important for to invest Facing the long term.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin is, without a doubt, the cryptocurrency most important in the world and the one that managed to revolutionize the entire ecosystem. Thanks to this cryptocurrency many projects were developed, including the NFT market.

Furthermore, it is the cryptocurrency largest by its market capitalization. It was created in 2009 by a mysterious anonymous person known as “Satoshi Nakamoto” with the premise of being “private money”, since it was fighting against fiduciary money (the one issued by governments).

This cryptocurrency It is not controlled by any institution, natural or legal person or by a government. In addition, it is a deflationary currency, since there is a maximum limit of cryptocurrencies that may be issued (21 million) and more than 15 million have already been extracted, making it increasingly difficult to generate new ones.

The issuance of these cryptocurrencies It is made by miners, people or companies that are dedicated to putting their video cards and computer equipment to solve complex calculations.

Ether

is the second cryptocurrency most important in the world for its great innovations in the crypto market, in addition to being the second largest by market capitalization.

It was created by the Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin together with seven other people in 2014. In addition, ether is the cryptocurrency belonging to the famous Ethereum network, one of the most important in the world because it allowed the development of many cryptocurrenciesNFT games, artwork, etc.

Ether works thanks to a series of smart contracts, that is, a set of conditions and actions that were created by developers and are executed in a network with a certain series of pre-established rules.

Cardan (ADA)

Cardano is another of the cryptocurrencies which in recent times has increased in price, so it is considered one of the interesting ones to buy today.

Cardano is an open source project created by the mathematician Charles Hoskinson and is based on a series of implementations that are carried out cyclically on the blockchain, generating a scalable and functional project.

The Cardano token is ADA and it is in the number seven position of the cryptocurrencies with the largest capitalization in the world, in addition to the fact that its value has exceeded the objective of trading at par with the US dollar.

Binance coin (BNB)

Binance coin, better known as BNB, is the fourth cryptocurrency most important in the world and enjoys great prestige because it is the “fuel” of the Binance network created by the world-renowned exchange of the same name.

This asset is essential to be used as a means of payment for trading commissions within the Binance exchange. In addition, it can also be used as a means of payment to buy goods and pay for services at most merchants around the world thanks to Binance Card and Binance Pay.

One of the great moments of fame of this cryptocurrency was when NFT games had become extremely popular in 2021. Being an essential asset to be able to pay commissions, fees, etc., BNB was essential to be able to participate in them.

Solarium

Solana is a project based on blockchain technology that focuses on offering advanced features for DApps.

This is positioned as one of the biggest competitors of the Ethereum network, since it seeks to make transactions cheaper by making decentralized finance more accessible to people.