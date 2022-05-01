The five films that you cannot miss at the Vigo Film Festival

The Film Festival returns this year so that viewers can enjoy films for 3.50 euros in four Vigo cinemas during the Tuesday 3, Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 May.

As happened in previous editions, the spectators will have to get their accreditation on the official website www.fiestadelcine.com. Those over 60 and under 14 years of age will not need accreditation to participate in the event.

The participating centers in the city of Vigo are Plaza Elíptica, Cines Yelmo Travesía, Cines Yelmo Vialia and Cines Gran Vía.

For fans of the epic: north man

What is it about? Based on the Scandinavian legend that inspired Shakespeare to Hamleta cast of gold led by Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman dives into Viking culture to transport the viewer to 10th-century Iceland. There, Amleth, a young prince, must leave his home after being attacked. As time goes by, he seesngar the death of his father, murdered at the hands of his unclebecomes your only target.

You’ll like it if… you go in search of an epic story, of fast-paced adventures in the impressive Scandinavia: “dirty, brutal but supernaturally beautiful“says the magazine frames.

Where can I see it? It is screened at the Yelmo Cinemas, both in Travesía and Vialia, as well as at the Gran Vía Cinemas.

For those who want to laugh: The lost City

What is it about? Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt present this wacky comedy in which a sullen romance writer is kidnapped by an eccentric millionaire who decides to reproduce the story in real life of his latest book to help him find the treasure of the lost city.

You’ll like it if… you want to laugh a little, enjoy wacky adventures on the screen and, above all, disconnect with a simple but entertaining plot.

Where can I see it? It is screened at Cines Yelmo, both in Travesía and Vialia, as well as in Cines Gran Vía and Plaza Elíptica.

For what they have children: the bad guys

What is it about? The very bad bad of all the stories come together to form a curious band to, against all odds, lmanage to behave well.

You’ll like it if… you are looking for something different to watch as a family: it is a funny comedy Y far from the typical moralistic discourse: here the most scoundrel is the king.

Where can I see it? It is screened at Cines Yelmo, both in Travesía and Vialia, as well as in Cines Gran Vía and Plaza Elíptica.

For those who want to be scared: X

What is it about? Set in the late 1970s, a group of filmmakers decide to make a adult movie in texas but the barn owners in which they want to shoot do not agree with the plot of the film. The script of these young people becomes, without expecting it, the triggering a harrowing struggle to survive.

You’ll like it if… you enjoy with him American cinema in its most gory and you are looking for an original story that deals with the most common fears with shamelessness and a good cadence.

Where can I see it? It is screened at the Yelmo Cinemas, both in Travesía and Vialia, as well as at the Gran Vía Cinemas.

For fans of Spanish cinema: Alcarràs

What is it about? The movie, winner of the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival 2022, tells the story of a Spanish grandfather who, without his family knowing why, has stopped speaking. Alcarràs, a small Catalan townbecomes the stage where the great Solé family gathers to make one last harvest of melons.

You’ll like it if… you are looking for a story simple, honest and beautiful in equal partstold with special tenderness and an enviable command of the cinematographic narrative.

Where can I see it? It is screened at Cines Yelmo, both at Travesía and Vialia.