The five mental tricks to not be lazy when exercising

It is said that the power of the mind is infinite. Even some experts say that the power of the head can achieve extraordinary things. And of course, if the mind is supposed to be the captain of the actions, thoughts, decisions and movements of the human body.

In this case it would not be the exception. Most people by focusing on exercise and training, whether at home or in the gym, It costs them a lot due to the laziness that this activity generates. Your mind immediately sends you a message of tiredness, numbness and repellence towards the subject.

For cases of low self-esteem caused by weight, Tony Kamo, a famous therapist specializing in clinical hypnosis, states that it is possible to lose weight and exercise thanks to technical mental self-programming that serves to give security, strength and therefore raise self-esteem, teaching to control fears and insecurities and making stress automatically disappear.

Also, if the people who have tried to exercise to lose weight and have not been as successful or they lose weight and gain it back, it is because their beliefs and thoughts are not aligned with their goals, thus slowing down the entire process.

Laziness, sometimes it invades more than normal and most people put the sport aside to have a “good life”. And worst of all, his own mind becomes the worst enemy in this regard. For this reason, it is essential to train the mind with these five mental tricks that will help motivate the entire body to play sports, according to the health and wellness portal, WomanToday.

Set real goals

Get out of the comfort zone and set new challenges that help maintain motivation.

Of course, always set goals that are realistic, and that can be achieved. Otherwise they could further discourage the process.

Record each progress

Keeping a daily record of your progress will help motivate you even more.

Write down all the progress on a piece of paper to check what has been improved throughout the week. This will encourage you to continue.

Have fun

Having fun while exercising is essential to ensure motivation.

If people get bored or see it as a punishment, they will soon throw in the towel and stop practicing it.

It is recommended to change the mentality remembering that sport will help take care of your health and get in shape.

have positive language

stay focused